one death and 493 new cases in 6,514 analyzes

According to information provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), this Saturday 6,514 tests were carried out and 493 new cases of covid-19 were detected.

Of the 493 new cases, 269 are from Montevideo, 59 from Canelones, 28 from Cerro Largo, 22 from Durazno, 17 from Maldonado, 17 from Flores, 15 from Colonia, 11 from Lavalleja, 10 from Florida, 8 from Rivera, 8 from Thirty-three, 7 from Tacuarembó, 5 from Soriano, 4 from Paysandú, 4 from San José, 3 from Rocha, 3 from Salto, 2 from Artigas and 1 from Río Negro.

Since the health emergency was declared on March 13, 2020, 6,018,261 tests have been processed and 889,132 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered throughout the national territory. Of that total, 876,369 have already recovered.

This Saturday, a death diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 was recorded in our country, an 87-year-old woman from San José. So far there are 7,162 deaths diagnosed with COVID-19 in Uruguay.

There are currently 5,601 active cases, that is, people who are experiencing the disease, 38 of them are in critical care centers.

Of the total confirmed positive cases, 19,852 correspond to health personnel. 19,666 of them have already recovered, 156 are suffering from the disease and 30 have died.

To date, all departments register active cases.

