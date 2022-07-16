One death and damage to homes and buildings after earthquake felt in 151 cantons of Ecuador | Ecuador | News

The Guayas provincial Emergency Operations Committee (COE) settled tonight at the ECU911 Samborondón facilities to assess the situation in the cantons of this jurisdiction, after the earthquake reported in the afternoon.

The COE meeting was attended by the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso; the governor in charge of Guayas, Lorenzo Calvas; the director of the Risk Service, Cristian Torres, and other government officials.

There, the authorities learned details of the events reported by the earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale, whose epicenter was northeast of La Aurora, in Daule, Guayas province.

At 5:30 p.m., the tremor caused alarm among residents of Guayaquil and various cities in the country. Faced with the strong shaking, citizens evacuated shopping malls, buildings, bus terminals, airports, health centers and other high-traffic sites. In a preventive way, dozens of people were located in open spaces, such as parking lots, squares and parks.

Citizens evacuating the national arrivals area of ​​the Guayaquil airport. Photo: The Universe

The Risk Management Service detailed that the earthquake was felt in 151 cantons in the provinces of Azuay, Bolívar, Cañar, Carchi, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Imbabura, Manabí, Los Ríos, Loja, Morona Santiago, Pichincha, Santa Elena and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

In a first evaluation, the government entity and the COE of the Simón Bolívar canton (Guayas) detailed that after the fall of the wiring, the death of a 16-year-old adolescent was reported in the Río Milagro 2 compound, due to an electric shock.

Likewise, the Risk Management Service detailed that there are three affected homes in Guayaquil (2) and Samborondón (1).

In addition, there was other damage in a shopping center at km 2.5 of Samborondón Avenue, in a hotel on Av. October 9 and García Moreno street and also in the Crillón building, on Pichincha and Clemente Ballén streets, in the center of Guayaquil.

In the health system, damage was also reported in four establishments in Guayaquil (3) and Guaranda (1).

At the provincial COE meeting, Lasso gave details of the damage and coordination that is carried out with different entities to deal with emerging cases.

In addition, the president lamented the death of the 16-year-old boy and thanked God for not registering greater damage due to the earthquake of magnitude 6.1 and a depth of 57 kilometers.

President Guillermo Lasso gave a balance of the effects reported after an earthquake of 6.1 originated in Daule. There is one dead and several houses and buildings with damage. He said that no major damage has been caused by the magnitude of the tremor. Video: Courtesy Government @theuniversecom pic.twitter.com/EfrSjqZvxN – Andrés Bajaña (@abajanae) July 15, 2022

For his part, Torres indicated that the pertinent protocols were activated with the Military Geophysical Institute (IGM) and the Oceanographic and Antarctic Institute of the Navy (Inocar) to rule out a tsunami alert in the country.

The mayor of the Simón Bolívar canton, Jorge Vera, lamented the death of the 16-year-old and said that teams of specialists will verify developments in homes, bridges and other infrastructure. In turn, Lasso asked citizens to inform themselves through official channels.

After the earthquake, teams from the Guayaquil council visit various points where alerts have been issued. One of those points was a ten-storey building located on García Avilés and Clemente Ballén streets, where the existence of damage had supposedly been spread on social networks.

Christian Antepara, rescue firefighter from the Corporation for Citizen Security of Guayaquil, carried out a preliminary evaluation to detect some kind of danger on a settlement of the building towards a neighboring structure. “Initially there is no kind of novelty; there is simply a small fall of debris at the junction of the buildings, ”said the uniformed officer.

There, several of those present visualized towards the top of the structure due to the shape of its facade. According to residents, this has not been modified since the earthquake.

Some residents of the building went down to the street and indicated that there have been no major developments inside their apartments.

Personnel from the municipality of Guayaquil tour downtown buildings to assess damage

Fire personnel verified the state of the building in García Avilés and Clemente Ballén. Photo: The Universe

“It felt strong; for me to have held on to the frame of the door is because I felt it strongly (…). The shape of the building is like this”, said Luis García, inhabitant of the sixth floor of the building.

No broken windows or collapsed masonry were observed in the immediate vicinity of the building. There was only a minor debris fall between the two joints of the building, with a neighboring structure.

Damage and Needs Assessment (EDAN) staff also visited the property to carry out a damage assessment inside the property.

In Guayaquil, the Municipality reported six incidents: five partial damages to structures and a tilted pole. Firefighters teams continue tonight in various procedures, mostly due to nervous breakdowns of citizens, it was indicated from that entity.

The provincial COE will make a second assessment of the damage this Friday the 15th, at 08:00.

After the earthquake, two aftershocks have been recorded: the first had a magnitude of 3.1 at 5:58 p.m. and the second was 2.9 at 6:05 p.m. (YO)