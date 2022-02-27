One deceased and nine injured in traffic accident in Pinar del Río › Cuba › Granma

Pinar del Río.- One deceased and nine people injured, including three minors, is so far the balance of a traffic accident that occurred this Saturday afternoon, in the Pinar del Río municipality of San Juan y Martínez.

The incident took place at kilometer 50 of the central highway, in an area known as the Yaguas Grandes curve.

Captain Yoel Pozo Acosta, Provincial Traffic Chief, explained to Granma that the collision occurred between a private light car with Havana license plates, and a panel with Artemisa license plates, belonging to the Tabacuba business group.

The officer said that the causes of the accident are being investigated.

The three minors are treated at the Pepe Portilla Pediatric Hospital in Pinar del Río. One of them is in the intensive care unit, reported in very serious condition, due to head trauma. The other two have multiple injuries, but without compromising their lives and remain in the surgery service of the institution.

Adults are treated at the Abel Santamaría Cuadrado General Teaching Hospital.

In the unfortunate event, citizen Alberto Buenaventura Hernández lost his life. According to the first degree specialist in angiology at the Abel Santamaría Cuadrado University Hospital, Dr. Yadiel Hernández Pérez, the following were injured:

1-Yosvany Uzal Espinosa (Reported as Serious, with various injuries)

2-Edio Rodríguez García, driver (51 years without danger to life)

3-Juan Ramón Lachel Rojas (52 years without danger to life)

4- Miosoti Pérez Hernández (50 years without danger to life)

5-Loraine Hernández Pérez (20 years without danger to life)

6-Alejandro Torres Rodríguez (29 years old, without danger to life)

For her part, the director of the Pediatric Pepe Portilla Dr. Mayte Cabrera Hernandez pointed out that the minors are in the care center:

7-Lester Álvarez Pérez (15 years without danger to life)

8-Amanda Torres Licourt (10 years without danger to life)

9-Ewyn Pérez 8 years old, (Reported as Serious, is in intensive care)