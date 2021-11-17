One euro, the strange case of the Greek piece: how much is it worth? PHOTO

Almost everywhere it is possible to come across advertisements for the sale of one euro coins from Greece, at exorbitant prices. But are they really rare?

One euro, a coin that has been with us for twenty years now and that is present in various varieties throughout the European Union. Each of the Member States has its own celebratory depiction of a character or event.

For example, the Italian one euro coin bears the effigy of Dante Alighieri. Some units are even rarer than another, but this is not the case of the Greek piece which shows the image of an owl. The nocturnal mammal is an integral part of Hellenic culture.

Since ancient times, for example, this nocturnal animal has been one of the symbols of the goddess Athena, and represented the intellect in particular. The year of minting is 2002 and on some trading sites it is offered the exorbitant price of 6 thousand euros, with the excuse that it is a rare piece of numismatics.

One euro, the Greek ones do not go beyond their face value

But in reality this is not the case at all. There is a dedicated website, monetedvalue, which disproves this theory and exposes speculators who often try to make a quick profit by exploiting the good faith of others. There are two versions of this Greek one euro coin, which differ in one detail.

One has a letter S and another does not. But both of them are very popular in reality and there is rarely anything. The “S” stands for “Suomi”, or “Finland” in the Finnish language. And that’s because units with that letter stamped on it were minted right there in Scandinavia.

Of those with the “S” there are over 61 million in circulation, while there are 50 million coins without. So you should know that the Greek euro coins with the owl are by no means collector’s items. Beware of speculators, especially on the web.