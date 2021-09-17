One fan watched 638 hours of Adam Sandler movies without being forced

We bet none of the most avid cinephiles we know, including us, have accomplished a feat comparable to the fan watching an Adam Sandler movie a day. So much so that Netflix asked him to write an essay on his love for the actor.



We admit that to us Adam Sandler he often made us laugh out loud and we also liked him a lot in some of the more serious films he starred in. But we could never have accomplished the feat of a fan, such Eloy Lugo, which between 9 September 2017 (day of Sandler’s 51st birthday) and 9 September 2018 watched one actor movie a day!

And even more amazes us the amount of work of Adam Sandler which exactly matches 638 hours, which are roughly equivalent to 26 days. Impressed by so much devotion, Netflix, on the occasion of the release of Hubie Halloween streaming from October 7, has asked Lugo to write an essay about it. These are the words of the superfan:

Every Friday my grandmother took my brothers and me to the movies after school. A late winter day in 1995 took us to see Billy Madison. For my fourth-grade brain, it was perfect. Billy was silly and bizarre, sweet and well-meaning. He left bags of poop on fire on a stranger’s porch, but he also called a schoolmate he bullied to apologize for his behavior. Sandler’s portrayal of this child man stuck in perennial adolescence was interpreted with such relish that I was immediately entranced by the actor, and have remained that way ever since.

Lugo wore a recorder in theaters to illegally record the audio of each Sandler film and then listen to it again e memorize the dialogues. And he continued to be obsessed with the actor. When he got married, he has danced with his wife on the notes of the song “Grow Old With You”, from the film with Drew Barrymore Sooner or later I’ll get married and, as a tribute to Billy Madison, he tattooed the word Rirruto on his arm (this is only for those who have seen the film).

Anyway, now that he’s big (he’s 34) there Lugo’s favorite performance by Sandler is the one in Uncut Diamonds. We do not know what or if the actor has somehow commented on this absolute and unprecedented devotion.