«One hundred thousand 500 Bevs in Mirafiori» – Corriere.it

In a letter to the supply chain, the Italian-French car maker confirms its intention to double the production of the full electric Fiat by 2023

Dear supplier, we officially confirm that starting from January 2023 the volume of 500 Bev will be increased to 100 thousand cars. Despite the microchip crisis that is hindering the production of large global car makers and awaiting the refinancing of the new eco-bonuses for electric cars, Stellantis goes straight and writes to the Piedmontese automotive supply chain (and not only) to announce that it is time to warm up the engines on the electric. The intention, previously communicated in the past months, is that of double the production of the 500 Bev at the Mirafiori site and therefore to reach 100 thousand cars. An ambitious goal, given the black car season, between shortages of raw materials, electrical transition, microchips and fluctuating markets, and given that the historic Turin plant remained without cars for a long time: in 2019 it reached an all-time low, just 11 thousand cars produced. We have to go back almost 10 years to remember Mirafiori over 100,000 cars a year.

The common goal – the Stellantis supply chain office writes to suppliers – must be to reach the new capacity level as soon as possible starting from 2022. In short, the hope that the supply chain will adapt to the increase in production: the delins will be therefore updated as soon as possible, so we ask for the utmost cooperation to promptly report any problems. Cos Mirafiori tries to start again in the electric sign. All Maserati workers from the Grugliasco plant will arrive at the Mirafiori plant in mid-December, except those of the bodywork which remain in the Turin belt production site. In January, the 500 Bev line will return to two shifts. And in the third quarter of ’22, production of the Maserati Gran Cabrio and Gran Turismo will begin.

The news of the 500E production increase is good news – admits Davide Provenzano of Fim Cisl – but it is not enough to guarantee employment in Turin. At least one more model is needed for Mirafiori. Today about 500 workers work on the New Levant; the same number on the 500 E and 400 produce bezels. But the entire exchange department, about 1,100 workers who do not find opportunities in the electric car, in layoffs. The market pushes on the electric. In October in Italy, after a partial recovery, car registrations plummeted to 29%. In the absence of semiconductors, the cars remain stationary in the factory yards waiting to be assembled with electronic components. Investments are always good news but let’s remember what a disastrous state the car is in globally – says Pierangelo Decisi, vice president of Anfia components -. The automotive industry lost 7 million cars in one year, about 650 billion of aggregate turnover gone up in smoke, as if a great car maker had evaporated. It takes a Marshall plan to save the car from this crisis that together logistics, raw materials and electricity transition.

But the road seems to be marked. In October, only 26,000 petrol cars (half last year), 17,000 diesel and 57,000 alternative drive vehicles were registered in Italy. The best-selling electric car in Italy, from January to today, is the Fiat 500 with around 9,000 cars. A good result even if the electric, moreover supported by the ecobonus, still far from being the main stream. 62% of the alternative drive market has a hybrid engine, 12% full electric.

