“One hundred thousand euros or I tell your wife about the two of us” – Corriere.it

«You give me 100 thousand euros or I tell your wife that we had an affair. However, I am also satisfied with 50 thousand … ». It is the summary of the text messages that, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, would have sent Concetta Lucignano to her former lawyer to try to convince him to pay a sum between 50 and 100 thousand euros in exchange for silence on their past love story. A blackmail that jumped to the opposition of the professional to pay any sum to the woman.

This is the reconstruction of the prosecutor Gennaro Varone who asked for the indictment of the 66-year-old blackmailer on charges of attempted extortion. But the defendant didn’t try to get the money from her former lawyer on her own. Lucignano’s accomplice in an attempt to extort money from him was another lawyer, Danilo Siliquini: the latter, who became the new defender of the woman, forwarded some blackmailing sms from the client to his colleague. The consequences are inevitable: for him too the magistrate asked the judge for the preliminary hearing to order the celebration of the trial. However, assures the lawyer Dario Candeloro, defender of Siliquini, «my client has absolutely not contributed to extortion claims. There is a distortion of the facts that a possible trial will clarify ».



