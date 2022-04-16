One hundred three people from the same school diagnosed with brain cancer in New Jersey | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Until today, 103 people who have attended or worked at Colonia High School in New Jersey report having a primary brain tumor, says an Al Lupiano alumnus.
Lupiano, a former resident of Woodbridge Township, where the school is located in the town of Colonia, two hours from New York City, has been drawing attention to this issue after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
He says that, when he began his investigation, there were only three cases, then the figures grew, until he confirmed 65. And all with a common denominator: the patients were people who were students or workers at the Colonia preparatory school, in Woodbridge Township , New Jersey.
He, his sister and his wife among the 103 people with brain cancer
Lupiano’s investigation took on a much more personal level in August of last year, when his sister received the news that he had a stage 4 glioblastoma-like tumor, one of the most aggressive. Two hours later he received the news that his wife also had a primary brain tumor.
When his sister died last month, the former student of that school, who now works as an environmental scientist, posted a message on his Facebook account asking his followers if they knew of any cancer cases linked to the Cologne preparatory school.
On April 11, Lupiano posted an update to the response to his message: “At midnight on Sunday 10/4, I recorded the 100th case of someone who had a primary brain tumor. Never in my worst nightmare did I imagine reaching this milestone.”
And he added: “There are 100 people with their lives changed forever. 100 families to be given the terrible news. 100 stories of shock and disbelief with the diagnosis. I pray we find answers.”
Says cancer cases are connected to the Manhattan Project
Since this type of cancer is connected to exposure to high levels of radiation and having a weakened immune system, Lupiano believes the explanation for so many cancer cases in his community could be because the Colonia High School is located about 11 miles from a former uranium plant that was part of the Manhattan Project, which produced the first nuclear bombs.
He believes that accumulated uranium from the old facility may have contaminated the water or soil at the school.
A radioactive rock was also on the school grounds for three decades, before being withdrawn in the 1990s after a teacher warned it could be dangerous to children, it says.
“The doctors said they had never seen my cancer before, that it was super rare, or that only people who were exposed to nuclear radiation as children and lived next to a nuclear power plant that was contaminating their water have this.” , he assures.
Now the cancer cases from the same school add up to 103, he says. Most of which have been found in people who graduated between 1975 and 2000. Other outliers, however, have been reported recently, such as in a 2014 graduate.
Teachers and parents concerned about cancer cases
Joseph Landolfi, medical director of JFK Medical Center in Edison, and its director of neuro-oncology, told NJ Spotlight News this week: “The community suspects a cluster of cancer and would like to see it investigated, and I think that’s a very reasonable request.” . But to date we don’t have any environmental factors known to cause brain tumors.”
Landolfi believes there is not enough evidence to support fears that the illnesses were caused by exposure to high levels of radiation, as Lupiano has said.
Meanwhile NJ.com reported that current and former teachers, staff and students at the Colonia High School are very concerned about the situation. And that some teachers are considering medical tests, while a number of parents are wondering if they should pull their children out of school.
One of those people is Edyta Komorek, an environmental scientist who revealed to the same medium that 13 years ago he moved to Cologne, because he considered it to be a safe place from the point of view of the environment for your family . “I thought we found a great site, and now this,” he said. “Obviously, it is very worrying. These are times of many nerves. This whole situation is very disturbing.”
Univision 41 called and wrote to Township School District Superintendent Joseph Massimino to find out what the district is doing about it, but has yet to hear back.
Colonia Preparatory School has 1,335 students.