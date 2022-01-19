One in five Italians do not go to bars and one in three avoids public transport, “the auto-lockdown” according to data from Google- Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

One in five Italians do not go to the office and one in three avoids public transport. The lockdown is officially no more but as if it were still there. Thanks to the positive cases, the quota companies and a certain fear of leaving the house, we are experiencing a kind of voluntary quarantine which keeps us away from those places we used to frequent before. There are however exceptions and many discrepancies between regions.

Google community travel report

take a picture of our habits using Google Maps history data (For those who activated them). By tracking our movements, we see that the greatest decline was recorded in travel by public transport, with train, metro and bus stations seeing 34 percent fewer admissions than in 2020 (more precisely at the median value for the five-week period from January 3 to February 6, 2020). Attendance in the office also decreases (-19%) e we spend more free time at home. Even here, therefore, one in five Italians has changed habits, with restaurants, bars, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries and cinemas which registered a minus 22%. Few changes, nationwide, on walks: the parks score only 5% less attendance.

We said that for there are exceptions and geographical peculiarities. At the Italian level grocery stores and pharmacies are earning a plus 17 percent compared to pre-Covid times and, curiously, movements related to residential areas also rise (+ 10%). Food, medicine and tampons are of less interest to the people of Valle d’Aosta: growth of only 10% while Sardinia jumped to + 29%. At the regional level then Sicily and Calabria are the champions of the office lockdown. The first marks a minus 26 percent of admissions, the second a minus 25 percent. Opposite figures for Sardinia and Umbria where journeys to work drop by only 13%. The Ligurians, on the other hand, have rediscovered the parks: the ascent presence 50% when in Puglia decreased by 19%.

The differences with the first Italian lockdown (from 9 March to 3 May 2020) and the establishment of the zone system (6 November 2020) are several. Google reports released on March 29, 2020 and November 6, 2020 recorded incomparable numbers. If today restaurants, bars, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries and cinemas lose 22% of the public, in lockdown they had recorded -94% and in November -20%. Food and pharmacies, today at + 17%, fell by 85% in March and by 8% six months later. Public parks also suffered: today’s -5% was -90% in March and -15% in November.

The blow to public transport was only partially stemmed. If today it sees 37% less attendance, in lockdown it was -87% and in November it still marked -45%. Same thing for the job: smart working in March had removed 63% of Italians from companies, in November the share had dropped to 30% and today to 19%. Finally, as we all remember, there are the residential areas. Here the situation is reversed. The total closure had made the trips fly at + 24%, in November they held with + 15% and today they are at + 10%.

The decline in our daily releases also evident from the data provided by Apple and based on requests for directions in your Maps app. They start from 13 January 2020 and illustrate the use of public transport in purple, cars in pink and requests for itineraries to be covered on foot in orange. In addition to the decline in Christmas and the consequent rise for returning from holidays, we see a further decline. A phenomenon that will be clarified by ISPI.

To clarify the relationship between displacements and lockdowns, ISPI asked whether #Omicron is slowing down because we are in “auto-lockdown”, for prudence and isolation of positives and contacts or because the wave is running out. To answer, he studied the variation in the mobility of Italians always starting from Google data and found that the movements have decreased compared to autumn 2019/20, in the pre-Covid era: in the image below we see the blue line referring to this winter and the orange one at the same period of 2020/21.

Does Omicron slow down because we are in “auto-lockdown”, out of prudence and isolation of positives and contacts, or because the wave is running out?

From what happens in the rest of the world, it looks like the latter. How did the mobility of Italians collapse? Short thread. pic.twitter.com/hMqHOfO7Gz – Matteo Villa (@emmevilla) January 17, 2022

First, an obvious consideration: this year we are much more open than last year – writes the Head of Data Lab of Ispi, Matteo Villa, on Twitter -. Almost no restrictions on mobility, no red zone. And so the blue line (2021/22) always remained above the orange one (2020/21). According to Villa, in this winter the only collapse in mobility was caused by Christmas and this may not have reduced the chances of contagion since holidays also bring with them an (unmeasurable) increase in “mixing”: many see people they haven’t seen for a long time, and infect them. So the third hypothesis, the wave that is running out, could fall.

The only way to tell if more isolation or more caution is reducing our mobility is to look at the post-vacation recovery. By January 2021, the resumption of post-vacation mobility had been rapid. For the moment, not today. But let’s start from very different bases !, warns Villa, who concludes: Is there some “auto-lockdown” which, by reducing our mobility, is slowing down #Omicron? Or is the wave running out on its own? too early to tell. The best way will be to observe the movements of the blue curve in the coming weeks.