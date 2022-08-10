One in three people take multivitamins, is it healthy?

The healthiest and most natural sources of vitamins and minerals are markets, some experts say. Vegetables, fruits and vegetables have in abundance the entire alphabet of vitamins that the body requires. Although they should be supplemented with protein. So if so, why take daily multivitamins like one in three Americans do?

The truth about this popular habit can be hard to swallow, says Pieter Cohen. “Most people would be better off drinking a full glass of water and skipping the vitamin,” says the associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. He and an internist at Harvard-affiliated Cambridge Health Alliance. In addition to saving money, he points out, you’ll have the satisfaction of not succumbing to deceptive marketing schemes.

This is because for the average American adult, a daily multivitamin does not provide any significant health benefits. As recently noted by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). Their review, which looked at 84 studies involving nearly 700,000 people, found little or no evidence that taking vitamin and mineral supplements helps prevent disease. Like cancer, heart attacks, and strokes, it also doesn’t help prevent premature death.

“We have good evidence that for the vast majority of people, taking multivitamins won’t help you,” says Cohen.

However, there are some exceptions. Highly restrictive diets and gastrointestinal conditions. Or certain weight-loss surgeries that cause poor absorption of nutrients are examples of reasons why a multivitamin or multiple vitamins might be recommended. A daily vitamin D supplement may be necessary when a person receives insufficient sun exposure. Also iron if you have a low red blood cell count (anaemia).

High intake of multivitamins in the US

A multivitamin is a dietary supplement that provides vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional elements. They are generally available in the form of capsules, pills, powders or liquids.

Why is it hard to kick the daily multivitamin habit in the US or anywhere? Surveys suggest that people take vitamins to stay healthy, feel more energetic or gain peace of mind, according to an editorial that accompanied the USPSTF review. These beliefs stem from a powerful narrative about vitamins being healthy and natural that dates back nearly a century.

“This sustained argument appeals to many groups in our population. Including progressive vegetarians and also conservatives who distrust science. And they think that doctors are up to no good,” the expert in dietary supplement research and regulation tells The Harvard Gazette.

Vitamins are very cheap to make, so companies can spend a lot of money on advertising, Cohen warns. But because the FDA regulates dietary supplements as foods and not prescription or over-the-counter drugs, the agency only monitors claims about treating disease.

The FDA regulates both finished dietary supplement products and dietary ingredients. It also regulates dietary supplements under a different set of regulations than those that cover “conventional” foods and pharmaceuticals. Under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994.

To the extreme: diseases and ailments due to excess vitamins

The aging of the population is another of the main reasons for consuming this type of supplements. One of the reasons why this multivitamin market dominates in the US is because of the longevity of its inhabitants. In that country, 35 million people (representing 12.4% of the population) are over 65 years old. And 9.3 million people (3.3%) are over 80. That is, a high percentage of the population is aged, according to data provided by the World Bank.

On the sidelines, a fact that worries doctors is the self-administration of these vitamins. More and more people are consuming these supplements without the recommendation of a doctor or nutritionist. Then hypersupplementation is incurred. A current problem of society that you want to be healthy and can get the opposite.

There are complications associated with excess vitamins and minerals.

For example, consuming too much calcium can cause constipation, interfere with the absorption of iron and zinc, and increase the risk of kidney stones. Excessive iron intake can also cause gastrointestinal distress, reduced zinc absorption, and even in more extreme cases, multiple organ failure, coma, seizures, and death.

In the case of folic acid, it can mask the B12 deficiency and could increase the risk of colorectal cancer. While excessive consumption of vitamin D can cause toxicity, confusion and heart rhythm problems, among other problems caused by excess vitamins.

Another problem that can be important is the consumption of sweeteners and dyes associated with supplements. Especially in the case of suspensions or effervescents. They usually contain sweeteners and there are people sensitive to them who develop abdominal pain, constipation and diarrhea.

