one injured and 5 passengers arrested – Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

success on Air Carabes flight TX570: two groups of travelers started arguing and then kicked and punched each other. Those responsible face up to 5 years in prison

Five people were arrested and one was injured after a big fight broke out on board of the flight that departed on 11 February from Paris Orly and headed to Cayenne, an airport in the department of French Guiana, where it landed eight and a half hours later. The situation, in the TX570 connection operated with an Airbus A350-1000 by the company Air Carabes, degenerated in a few minutes. According to the first testimonies – including those on social networks – An excess of alcohol consumption at high altitudes would also make matters worse.

The dynamics According to the reconstruction of the airline – which confirms the accident – towards the final phase of the flight, two groups of passengers first collided verbally and immediately afterwards came to blows, causing an unacceptable disorder on board. The cause of the dispute is not yet clear and the company does not explain it, but the images released online show the five people kicking and punching each other. Other travelers – sitting a short distance from the fight – they approach and try to divide them and even forcibly restrain some of the protagonists.

Up to 5 years in prison As soon as the altercation began, the crew of the company intervened to put an end to itcontinues the company. A flight attendant, once on the ground, was treated for the injuries sustained during the big fight. The commander informed the local authorities as soon as the clashes began and also filed a complaint, Air Carabes points out. When the flight arrived, the border police immediately arrested 5 people. For the local French Guiana press the perpetrators risk up to 3 years of imprisonment which could rise to a maximum of 5 considering the aggravating circumstance of the state of intoxication. On board the flight, they report to Courier service company sources, there were 215 passengers in all.