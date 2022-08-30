one is likely to affect Labor Day

The American model forecasts wind gusts of more than 100 mph with this possible storm on Labor Day. Both forecast models, the American and the European, show the formation of the storm. Right now, they’re both keeping her away from the US, but with almost a week to go, things could change.

(CNN) — The National Hurricane Center is actively watching four areas right now for the development of a tropical storm, and two have a definite chance of impacting the US on Labor Day weekend.

We’re aware that talking about the Labor Day forecast a week from now might be a bit premature, but with the tropics coming to life this week, there are a few things we think should be on your radar.

The main area of ​​concern is still in the Atlantic, but it is the one that has the most chance of becoming our next named storm (Danielle).

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, gradual development of this system is expected over the next few days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week,” the hurricane center wrote in its tropical outlook.

The disturbance will continue its westward motion, then gradually move northwest toward the Leeward Islands over the course of the week.

The hurricane center gives it a 50% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of forming in the next five days.

At this time, forecast models have the storm staying north of the Leeward Islands, curving to the northeast and staying out to sea. It could interact with Bermuda, but right now (keywords: “right now”) it poses no direct threat to the United States.

However, it could create a rip current hazard for parts of the East Coast, depending on the strength of the storm and how close it is to the United States before veering off course.

We have already said before that relying on a forecast model beyond seven days is something we should not do, because it will most likely be a “fantasy storm”. BUT we are now within the seven day window, so future model runs will be very revealing of what the storm could ultimately do.

If there is indeed a hurricane offshore on Labor Day, it could have implications for the United States, even without a direct hit.

Along the East Coast, we could see gusty winds and even rip currents on beaches, even if the storm stays well offshore.

The bigger the storm, the higher the sea and the stronger the rip currents. Also, the closer the storm gets to the United States, the greater the effects.

I’m not saying this is what’s going to happen, I’m just saying this is definitely worth watching over the course of the week.

Potential for development of a tropical storm in the western Caribbean

Closer to home, the hurricane center is monitoring an area for potential development in the western Caribbean.

“Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter as it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula,” the hurricane center noted.

Although it only has a 20% chance of developing over the next five days, it will be something to keep an eye on heading into Labor Day weekend.

Even if the storm doesn’t develop, it will increase rainfall in Texas, bringing additional moisture into the state.

This is like what happened last weekend with potential tropical cyclone four.

Other areas to watch

There are two other areas that the hurricane center is monitoring for possible development. One is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The hurricane center gives it a 30% chance of development in five days.

The other area is about 600 miles east of Bermuda and is producing a few showers. However, it is unlikely to develop.

“Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit significant development of this system as it moves south and southwest over the central Atlantic over the next couple of days, and will likely dissipate by the end of the season. week,” the hurricane center predicted.

Strong winds in the atmosphere often kill tropical systems, as this one will, leading the hurricane center to say it only has a 10% chance of developing in the next five days.

With so much to see in the tropics, it’s clear we’re approaching the peak of hurricane season, which is September 10.

Possible flooding in Texas

After severe flooding in Texas a week ago, more rain is on the way this week. The state could get soaked again. However, this time the central point is further south, along the coast.

Some parts of Texas could see up to 7 inches of rain this week, mostly in South Texas, in areas that weren’t as affected by last week’s flooding.

Much of the rain will fall in areas in severe or extreme drought conditions.

The threat of flooding in the Lone Star State begins this Tuesday, with areas such as Houston, Galveston and Beaumont with a 50% chance of more than 130 millimeters of rain.

“Tropical moisture and a weak upper-level lobe of energy will support numerous showers and thunderstorms across the central and northern Texas coast to southwestern Louisiana today,” the Weather Prediction Center reported.

The downpours will be similar to what we saw last week in the Dallas area and surrounding Jackson, so areas of southeast Texas should be on high alert for the possibility of flash flooding.

“By this Tuesday, the energy should move inland with the threat of heavy rain shifting toward central and western Texas,” the Weather Prediction Center added.

Rain totals for central and western Texas this week are expected to reach 50 to 100 millimeters.

The chance for more rain could occur within the heaviest downpours, or if storms start to form over a certain area; when storms move over the same area for an extended period without relief, often resulting in flash flooding.

It’s impossible to determine exactly where it might settle, so any areas with potential for elevational flooding should be on the lookout.

With all the rain brewing for Labor Day, you may be wondering what’s in store for the holiday weekend itself.

Although it’s difficult to forecast that far in advance, models show that rain on the Gulf Coast will continue through Labor Day weekend.

Most showers and thunderstorms will remain over much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts, with the eastern Gulf Coast seeing more sporadic showers.

We are also looking at the possibility of the front moving through the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast over Labor Day weekend.

It could bring periods of rain, but also cooler temperatures on the back of the front.