One kilometer asteroid passes close to the Earth. “Potentially dangerous”, how and when to see 1994 PC1 – Il Tempo





It will not be a taste of Apocalypse as in the film Don’t look up with Leonardio DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, but the asteroid 1994 PC1 which on the evening of Tuesday 18 January will keep many astronomy enthusiasts with their eyes turned to the sky.

The ear-Earth asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1, discovered by Robert McNaught from the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia on August 9, 1994, will pass very close to Earth. Its trajectory around the Sun is very well known, explains INAF, the national institute of astrophysics, and even if it is counted among the PHAs, the Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. there are no risks of impact with our planet. “Theoretically 1994 PC1 can pass at a minimum distance of 82,200 km from the center of the Earth, about 1/5 of the Earth-Moon distance”, reads the institute’s online newsletter.





It is an S-type asteroid, rocky, with a diameter of about one kilometer, and will be close to the earth on the evening of January 18, 2022: the minimum distance will be reached at 22:51 Italian time, when it will be at 1.98 millions of km from Earth.





The asteroid will not be visible to the naked eye, but easily observable even with small telescopes of 10 cm in diameter. “In the phase of approaching the Earth, the asteroid will be observable only from the southern hemisphere. Fortunately for us, the situation changes rapidly and on the evening of the flyby it will be clearly visible from Italy as soon as it gets dark, from 6:45 pm” explains the Inaf. The celestial coordinates for pointing the telescope can be obtained from the ephemeris page of the Minor Planet Center.