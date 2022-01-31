one last big shot coming

Nobody like Juventus in this winter market window. The Old Lady has upset his rose, managing to land exceptional shots. And the party for the bianconeri could continue.

Juventus, Allegri’s squad upset

Juventus have decided to adopt a decidedly aggressive strategy during this transfer session. With great decision, the Juventus club went to get top-level players, starting with Dusan Vlahovic (investment of 70 million euros, plus 10 of bonuses). Found the forward of the present and the future, white smoke also for the promising Danis Zakaria, midfielder leaving Borussia Monchengladbach (3.5 million euros to the German company to get it right away). The Old Lady certainly did not stop, blowing away from Turin’s long-time rivals the young Federico Gatti born in 1998. In a few hours, the Juventus club surpassed Torino’s offer, securing the Frosinone defender for a figure around 10 million euro (it will remain at Frosinone until the end of the current season).

Juventus, a last blow to the transfer market

Already the undisputed queen of the winter transfer market, Juventus is working to give Massimiliano Allegri as a gift one last great purchase. Negotiations with Cagliari have been underway for days to try to bring them to Turin the Uruguayan wild card Nahitan Nandez. The idea of ​​the Juventus leaders would be to include Kaio Jorge in the negotiation (the young Brazilian striker has little space on the pitch and, with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, he would have even less chance to play). However, the Sardinian club would prefer cash only (consider the Uruguayan’s card not less than 15 million euros). In these last hours of the market, the two companies will try to find an agreement.

Juventus, excellent job in terms of sales

The work during the purchase phase was extraordinary but also on the sales front, Juventus proved to be up to par. The disposals of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski at Tottenham of the former Juventus manager Fabio Paratici will bring in the Juventus coffers (if certain conditions occur) cabout 60/65 million euros, more or less the amount spent on Dusan Vlahovic’s card. Now the Old Lady also hopes to “Get rid” of Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman would have already rejected several proposals. Wolverhampton would have come forward in the last few hours. The Welshman is no longer part of the Juventus project, although his contract will expire at the end of next season.

