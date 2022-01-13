In recent days, thanks to the constant noise about the rate hike in America, the lists had experienced a couple of days of real sell off. Then everything was back, and from that moment days of re-coverings followed. The knots are about to come to a head, in fact a last effort is needed to bring the markets back to the upside or to definitively consecrate the beginning of a bearish phase of a few weeks.

There should be developments in this regard between tomorrow and Friday. Today one monthly setup has expired, the next one will expire on Friday 14th and then on January 25th. On these dates, in 90% of cases, absolute / relative minimums / maximums are formed.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:11 pm on the trading day on January 12th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15.975

Eurostoxx Future

4,299

Ftse Eb Future

27,550

S&P 500 Index

4,716.40.

The annual fractal projects declines for a few months

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

What did we keep for this week?

It was difficult to make a prediction and for this reason the strategy had been to make day by day assessments.

One last effort to bring the markets back up and start new directionality. The levels with which to decide on one’s own operations

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 16.003. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,844.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.316. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,263.5.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.665. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 27,190.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.638. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,819.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

Flat on the indexes analyzed.

How could Thursday’s trading day be played out?

The graphic situation is very indecisive and therefore we refrain from making a prediction on the pattern that could form.