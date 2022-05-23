One less! Christian Nodal covers Belinda’s tattoo on his face | PHOTOS

Christian Nodal continues to give something to talk about for his attempt to erase all traces of his relationship with Belindaand it is that the singer traveled to Costa Rica to cover one of the tattoos that he did on the face in honor of the singer, showing the process and result on social networks.

The interpreter of “Bottle after bottle” shared on his Instagram account with his more than 8 million followers his “facet as a tattoo artist”, although they soon noticed that he had already covered up the tattoo that he had near his left eyebrow with the word “Utopia” accompanied by a heart.

This design would have been chosen by the Mexican regional singer for the album “Utopia” released in 2016 and with which Belinda had great success, although this is a fan theory because neither of them revealed the true meaning.

Christian Nodal covers up another Belinda tattoo. Photo: Instagram @christian.samsara

Instead Christian Nodal chose to place a hawaiian flower that has a strong meaning, related to his projects and personal life after his courtship. This flower symbolizes perfection and new opportunities that come after spring.

Christian Nodal tattoos

The 23-year-old singer announced last February the end of his engagement to Belinda and although there were still doubts on the part of the fans, during one of their concerts the breakup was confirmed because the first tattoo that was made in honor of the singer had already been covered.

It’s about the one he had next to his ear with the word “Beli”, instead you can now see the figures of the classic poker cards. Some fans have pointed out that it would be a message for the singer indicating that she played with him, although Nodal has refused to give more statements.

First tattoo that Christian Nodal covered up. Photo: Instagram @belindapop

One of the most impressive was the one made on Christian Nodal’s chest, because in addition to the dimensions it was Belinda’s eyes. Instead she revealed that she has wings that cover it up, but in order to complete it she made an extravagant design that she hasn’t shown.

There is still a tattoo to be erased, it is a heart with a bow on the left hand that would match another that Belinda has on the right side with a heart and the number four, it symbolizes the first four months of their relationship.

Nodal and Belinda couple tattoos. Photo: Instagram @belindapop

