One life | advances 3 September

The Berber prince Izem he will have no intention of giving up and as the advances A life concerning the episode broadcast today 3 September , will try again to convince Free to sell Casilda to him. The young man, in fact, will return to Acacias and will double the offer of camels for the young woman displaces ndo completely the Seler. Meanwhile, Velasco and Genoveva will agree on a defensive strategy for the trial for Marcia’s death. Finally, Ildefonso will be jealous of the friendship between Camino and Anabel. A life , plot 3 September : …Read on tvpertutti

Kate Walsh returns as Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy: the video of the announcement

Walsh herself announced it through a reel posted on her Instagram profile and in which she responds to a of the questions they ask her most frequently in the life everyday: ‘ …



BIM decree, Assobim: decisive step towards digitization

… the Ministerial Decree 312/2021 – observes Assobim – proposes a very broad overview of criteria, ranging from proposals for the maintenance of the work through its digital model throughout its cycle life, …



Fabio Fulco: “Cristina Chiabotto was immature, I’ll explain what she did to me”

A page on Diva and Woman in which Fabio Fulco retraces his lost love, Cristina Chiabotto: “She was very immature, even in her way …



Genzano | At Palazzo Sforza Cesarini an exhibition on Ferrari organized by UniAppia with the contribution of BCC Colli Albani

GENZANO (current affairs) – The president of UniAppia, Giulio Bagni, explained the origin of the idea of ​​organizing an exhibition to be dedicated to the “prancing horse” ilmamilio.it – ​​exclusive content Genzan …

