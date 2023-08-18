“One Life”, an intimate biography of Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe is more than just a football player, The best of the previous World Cup was in 2019, when the United States won its fourth World Cup out of the eight World Cups held so far. Rapinoe is an activist who fights for the rights of the most underprivileged, something that began for her as a prominent member of the LGBTI struggle and has expanded to awareness against racism and other causes.

This is what the book focuses on. “One Life”, published by Kapula Publishing House. A detailed biography that is signed by the footballer himself and covers areas that have nothing to do with football but eventually blend in. Because her activism isn’t free for Rapinoe, who was out of the national team for a while Kneel down as soon as the American anthem is played. A gesture of emulation and solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who thus protested police brutality and racism and for whom that gesture ruined his career.

It could have cost Rapinoe as well, but she had better luck. this was before he won golden ball in 2019 And welcomed him with an emotional speech in which he talked about love, equality and diversity and which was appreciated by the whole world.

The book traces Rapinoe’s path from the beginning, when as a child she cut her hair and dressed like a boy to imitate her brother Brian, who later became the troublemaker Brian.

sexual awakening, perception of one’s own sexuality, Coming out, the importance of a public figure doing so And it can serve as an inspiration and an example to many.

An important part of the book is the fight for equality. economic equality Even with his teammates from the men’s team. A fight that ensnared her for years and that demonstrates the absurd discrimination faced by women, especially ridiculous in a country like the United States, where the women of the national team achieve much more success than the men. And earn a lot more money. These conflicts sometimes border on generating family strife, not easy for an activist whose father is clearly affiliated with the Trumpist channel Fox.

Rapinoe also talks about the importance of twin sister In his life, Joe stuck with him from football to college. and his girlfriend, the basketball player sue bird, who arrived at one of the worst moments of his life and stopped. A way to meet the most intimate Rapinoe.