One life: Beyoncé | Raw.

“We must use our voices to help improve the world”

She holds the record for Grammys won by a singer. She is a feminist, minority rights advocate and philanthropist. A look back at the career of Beyoncé Knowles, the American artist who has had a string of successes with her group as well as solo. She was born in 1981 in Houston in the United States. In 1998, she released her first Destiny’s Child album with childhood friend Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. At the time, his father, Matthew Knowles was their manager. In 2003, at age 21, she left Dangerously in Lovehis first solo album, with hits like Crazy in Love, baby boy and Naughty Boy. She won 5 Grammys. The same year, she began dating rapper Jay-Z, whom she married in 2008. A life: Jay-Z

In 2006, Destiny’s Child separated. In 2009, she sang at the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama. In 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z secretly donated tens of thousands of dollars to help Black Lives Matter activists. At 30, she gave birth to Blue Ivy, and at 36, she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir. The same year, she became the second woman and the first black woman to headline the Coachella festival. “We know there are women all over the world who don’t have a voice. We need to use our voices, be aware of the issue, and be part of something that allows us to leave a legacy and help improve the world” said the singer. In 2022, six years after her last album, she released Break My Soul announcing Renaissance, his seventh album. The history of Black Lives Matter