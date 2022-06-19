One Life: Rihanna | Raw.

“Self-confidence can make anyone sexy”

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in 1988 on the island of Barbados, in the Caribbean. While her childhood was marked by her father’s addictions, she found comfort in singing. At 15, she was spotted by producer Evan Rogers, while he was on vacation in Barbados. She then meets Jay-Z, who immediately wants her to sign a contract with his label, Def Jam. At 17, she released her first single, which topped the charts. His debut album “Music of the Sun” was released the same year and sold over 2 million copies in the United States. Rihanna defends access to education

The hit "Umbrella", number 1 on many charts, earned him his first Grammy Award in the category "Best Rap Collaboration". In February 2009, she canceled a scheduled performance at the Grammy Awards after being hit by then-boyfriend Chris Brown. The rapper is sentenced to 180 days of community service for assault and battery. Rihanna immerses herself more than ever in music and releases 4 albums in the space of 3 years. During the confinements linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, it gives more than 4 million dollars to help victims of domestic violence. In January 2022, she announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, rapper A$AP Rocky.