One loose dress to rule them all (our resorts)

We denominate comfort food to those recipes where we find solace because we attribute a sentimental value to them, normally, of a nostalgic nature. And it is not the exclusive heritage of gastronomy, there are also series that we turn to when we want to feel better and clothes with which, when the time comes, we try to replace the warmth of a hug or the familiarity of an aroma. Call it comfort food either dresses house because as in them, it is not in any other trend.

Like that safe place where you find refuge in children’s games, in home dresses time also stops, for them the seasons do not pass. They are eternal and infinite and, as if that were not enough, universal: we like them and they fit us all because part of its charm lies in its spaciousness. In them fit all the bodies, all the complexes and all the tendencies. They do not mark the belly, nor do they show legs, they are dresses in which to be and be comfortable, never seem, much less pretend.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

You know you have found a home dress when you would spend your holidays in it. All summer and part (the hottest) of autumn. And you confirm it when you meet another person who knows how to appreciate the comfort of it.

In that replica of the Spiderman meme that was Jennifer Lawrence’s encounter with a New Yorker wearing the same dress as 6397, their knowing smiles gave them away: – What’s it like!? -I know!

Deeply in love with their looseness and neutrality – these swing dresses are the Switzerland of fashion – we’ve found a few alternatives we’d like to call home for the next few months.

