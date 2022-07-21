One Medical: Amazon buys an ‘online’ medical care company, a new step in the diversification of its offer | Economy

Amazon logo at the Romulus, Michigan distribution center. Paul Sancya (AP)

The e-commerce giant Amazon has reinforced its offer of health services with the purchase of One Medical, a private chain of clinics that works through a subscription model or monthly fee. The acquisition has cost Amazon 3.9 billion dollars, at a price of 18 dollars a share, and represents a further step in the company’s diversification, after venturing into the electronic pharmacy at the end of 2020 and experimenting, a year before, with an initially exclusive telemedicine service for its employees, and later expanded.

Amazon aspires to “reinvent the industry” in health care, explained Neil Lindsay, vice president of the health division of the Seattle technology company. “We believe that healthcare is high on the list of experiences that need to be reinvented. Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, going to the clinic, waiting for what is then all too often a few minutes [de atención] rushing to a doctor, in addition to going to the pharmacy afterwards: we see many opportunities to improve the quality of the experience and give people back that valuable time”, detailed the manager.

One Medical, which operates 182 medical practices in 25 markets in the US and also offers 24-hour digital care, had attracted the interest of Amazon for the use of technology as an essential and differentiating aspect of its offer. In fact, according to the agreement, the operation pursues the “combination of virtual and face-to-face” in the business strategy. The privatization of health, a colossal business in the US, where health is considered just another commodity, takes a giant step forward with the agreement.

Since he started as a book seller on-linein 1994, Amazon has been diversifying to be present in practically all aspects of daily life, from food, with the Whole Foods supermarket chain, to streaming or entertainment service on demand, with Prime Video. In 2019, it launched a telemedicine service, called Amazon Care, with home visits and that initially only served the firm’s employees. Since 2021 it is offered to all companies in the US.

At the end of 2020, with the appearance of Amazon Pharmacy, an online platform for the delivery of prescription drugs and discounts of up to 80% on generics, the Seattle firm completed its landing in the health sector, after a slowdown in its plans in 2018, when his attempt to offer a new hedging system in collaboration with the JP Morgan Chase bank and the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate was frustrated. The launch of the great pharmacy on-line In its day, it unleashed the fear of unfair competition, with monopolistic practices, against the large drug distribution chains, all of them listed, in a sector that moves 300,000 million dollars annually.

Like the rest of its vast offering, Amazon states that its intention with the acquisition of One Medical is to develop a health service “more modern and adapted to the current lifestyle” of Americans, “more personalized and less time consuming ”, explains the statement announcing the operation. “We see many opportunities to improve the quality of service and save people time,” adds the text.

Founded in 2007, One Medical is led by San Francisco, California-based 1Life Healthcare, which has been publicly traded since early 2020. With the acquisition, Amazon will have access to a client base that includes other large companies such as Alphabet’s Airbnb and Google.

