One million Shiba Inu users can’t be wrong … right?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has reached an important milestone in terms of adoption: one million holders. Nonetheless, the price of the cryptocurrency is 50% lower than the all-time high.

The news was shared yesterday from the official Shiba Inu Twitter account:

“What an incredible milestone for the #ShibArmy, it fills us with pride! $ SHIB has reached one million holders. Today we celebrate and celebrate a great moment in the history of SHIB. “

Following the release of the tweet, the price of the cryptocurrency rose 10% to $ 0.00004237, and then slide to the current $ 0.00003848. A far lower figure than the October 28 high of $ 0.00008190, likely due to Shiba Inu whales confirming their profits.

Despite the drop in price, the world of Shiba Inu is very active. This week, Bitfinex Derivatives recently listed SHIB with perpetual contracts paired with Tether (USDT).

South Korean exchange Korbit has also started accepting SHIB deposits. Dogecoin (DOGE) is the only memecoin currently available on the four major cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, namely Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit.

DOGE is the fifth most traded cryptocurrency in South Korea: Dogecoin has been very popular in Korea since 2017, when the country was hit by ICO fever and cryptocurrencies in the country were traded at higher prices than the rest of the world: a known peculiarity like “Kimchi Premium.”