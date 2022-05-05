One more! Diego Luna wins the City of Huesca Award at the 50th International Film Festival

diego moonwho has stood out as a Mexican actor, director, screenwriter and producer in the big and small screen industry, becomes the winner of the City of Huesca Award at the 50th International Film Festival and soon you will receive your reward.

It was the organization of the awards itself that announced the winner and even announced that Luna would receive the award from the Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura between June 10 and 18.

Luna’s name has stood out in her performances in ‘Y Tu Mama Tambien’, ‘The Terminal’, ‘Frida’, ‘Narcos: México’ or ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ but in her work there are more than 100 productions.

Of course his work has not gone unnoticed and this award joins his hall of glory where the Ariel (2011) stands out, the public award at SXSW, the best actor in Venice or at the Platinum Awards.

“It is one of the names with capital letters of the seventh art in our language, with a history where it has managed to combine auteur cinema with great Hollywood blockbusters” describes it Rubén Moreno, director of the Huesca event.

On the horizon is his project with Disney «Andor», where he recovers the character of Cassian Andor, a prequel to the great global success that he himself starred in with Felicity Jones in 2016 in «Rogue One: A Star Wars Story».

