“One more weapon against omicron”

Arnon Shahar at “White Zone” takes stock of the immunization process with respect to the new variant of Covid


TO “White Zone” the head of the Israeli vaccination campaign Arnon Shahar takes stock of the situation on the state of immunization on the fourth dose of vaccine with respect to the new omicron variant: “We started with the experimentation of the fourth dose on a category of people made up of volunteers, health workers and over 60 – he explained in connection -. For now, however, the State of Israel has not decided to activate this procedure, but it is a ‘ weapon that the Israeli prime minister has in his pocket against the omicron variant “.

“I understand that the population is skeptical and tired but our vaccination plan, both the Israeli and the Italian one, is going in the right direction,” he added. Then a judgment on the “colleague”, Son: “He did a great job, Italy arrived at this sharp curve in a well prepared way”.



