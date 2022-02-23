One more week, Apple returns to pay 5 million fine in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands alone Apple could pay up to 50 million euros in fines!

The controversy over the payment policies in the App Store continue to generate consequences for Apple around the world. After facing a controversial lawsuit against Epic Games in the United States, and warnings in Asia, now those of the bitten apple face a millionaire loss in the Netherlands.

According to 9to5mac this would be the fifth consecutive week in which the Dutch authorities fined Apple. The country’s antitrust watchdog is charging the company more than $5.7 million again. And the situation could continue in the absence of a proposal from Apple to comply with the ruling that forced it to offer other payment channels.

Apple has paid 25 million euros for fines in Europe

Antitrust enforcement authorities in the Netherlands accuse Apple of being “abusing a dominant market position by not allowing software app makers in the Netherlands to use other payment methods for dating apps accessible through their App Store.”

A few weeks ago, Apple presented a proposal that included charging 27% for these transactions. However, the Authority for Consumers and Markets does not consider it “a serious proposal”:

“We have clearly explained to Apple how they can comply…So far, however, they have refused to make any serious proposals.”

According to Reuters, “The ACM has rejected Apple’s moves as placing an unreasonable burden on software developers and not amounting to compliance.”

If the situation continues, the ACM will fine Apple for a maximum of 10 weeks, in the amount of 50 million euros. So far, the total of all coercive fines amounts to 25 million euros.

Related topics: Manzana

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!