‘One more world’ by Luigi Pane, the boy with the Pasolini revolution as a goal

If you have a poster of Beggar from Pasolini, taken at the flea market, it is easy, then, that you find yourself wandering in the Roman suburbs among the people.

A bit of a reporter profession, a bit of a life boy. It happens to Diego, the protagonist of One more world, that the director Luigi Pane, on its long-length debut, follows in the opening bars of the film.

Looking for inspiration among locals, equipped with cameras, in the maze of suburbs. And with the mask. Because it is Rome that is struggling out of the first lockdown. It is the capital which, in addition to health emergencies, lives the load of everyday tensions, such as that mounted by the Romans against ill-tolerated immigrants in the homes assigned to them in the neighborhood.

Produced by Play Entertainment and presented to Alice in the City, One more world it would have something to poison its history, between viruses, racism and criminal gangs, but it purifies itself in the Pasolini’s soul of its young protagonist, in an inspired intertwining of training and tension.

The trailer

The plot

Diego (Francesco Ferrante), eighteen, has a name that reveals its Neapolitan origins. Young champion of photography, introspective and shy, he lives in Rome with his father Franco (Francesco Di Leva), former “soldier” of the Camorra. The house isn’t huge, but it gets even cramped when an exiled boss (Gigio Morra) forces Franco to welcome Tea (Denise Capezza), twenty-year-old girlfriend of his son. The girl, who is not very docile, must be kept safe after the attack suffered by her boyfriend. Franco cannot refuse: he owes the boss a favor for his wife’s health care, for the house, for work.

As if that weren’t enough, the neighborhood is a powder keg: Italian residents want to remove African immigrants who have been granted apartments. It all seems too big for Diego’s eighteen years old. But his maturity, also nourished by the advice of a mentor (Renato Carpentieri) and a veneration for Pasolini, he will be able to guide him in the silent revolution that always starts from oneself.

The violence fake

With a similar subject, One more world from Luigi Pane would apply toexploitation savage of the devices of the underworld film, or to the tones of noir. But the less grim choice is to defuse gender stereotypes. Because stereotypes, even in intercultural dialogue, are never good.

It is true that the intrigues of Romanian crime, Camorra, settling of accounts, would make one think of a local spaghetti gangster movie. But the cruelty of the Scarface on duty, the chieftain Abbagnale (Gigio Morra), is attenuated by the appearance of a somewhat ramshackle poet, who declaims his hatreds to the brunette statuary with which he accompanies himself. Plus a figurine, actually: strictly silent and all posed by selfie. Fake the gangster, fake his woman.

It is true, in the same way, that Tea would lend itself well to embody a beautiful and damned woman noir. But here too the metamorphosis that deactivates the cliche of gender is served: the femme fatale she is a mermaid full of life. With its shadows, but solar. Bloody, perhaps; but sanguine, first of all. Denise Capezza, as radiant as her future, she lends her character a combative beauty, ready to soften into a more nuanced fragility.

Beautiful bodies for young dreamers

Yet the seed of violence is expected to bear fruit. And it will happen. But in the meantime, for the whole central part, in One more world what blossoms is the expansive vitality of a story that looks much more like a Bildungsroman. Other than the body of the crime: it is Tea’s body that sensually catalyzes Diego’s upset. In the foam of the bathtub, in the silhouette that dances behind the glass door, in the tattoo on the naked back, or in the lingerie shown with innocent but self-conscious ease.

It does a lot Eva Green in The Dreamers; and some half-dream, for Diego, escapes us as well. To complement: the freshness of a wild joie de vivre – a kick to a ball, a wild dance among the murals of the villages – with which Tea infects the sad boy. But with eyes full of beauty.

The look viral by Diego

It is on Diego and his gaze that, in fact, One more world. It would be enough to see how the camera, in the prologue, follows its curious exploration with the camera in the street. His is the story of a boy who is approaching adulthood, a seeker of beauty between the suburbs and the vanquished. The real violence that emerges in his path is not so much in the blank guns of bosses and criminals, but in the aggressive verbalism of what Naja (Tezeta Abraham, one of the African women) defines “the average racist ignorant Italian“.

The authentic, involuntary gang of the film is made up of the aggressive tenants of the public building who want to evict the African immigrants to whom the apartments have been destined. Intolerance is the virus that makes the community sick, but it is there that wins virality – on social networks – of the speech that the boy improvises on cameras:

I believe that no one should be left behind, both Italians and foreigners. We often engage in this war between the poor which does nothing but weaken each other, in the interest of those who want us like this: on the edge of the world.

It sounds much better than the more reductive motet of the opposite part: they must annà!

Revolution is an act of feeling

Diego’s speech is so clear that it sounds slightly false. It would also happen in other passages of the script. Among these, the passionate explanation with which the young man improvises a cinema lesson at Tea su Pasolini: all right, but slightly unnatural, scripted nerd – one might object. But that’s not exactly a flaw. One more world it also thrives on sentimental momentum naive, of the first work. The same that the viewer blesses elsewhere, because it is capable of giving inventive ideas. This is the case of the montage that alternates the fury of the father, while he smashes the house in the throes of an outburst, with the joy of the two dancing boys. On the notes of Sad boy by Patty Pravo. Or the brilliant idea – which we cannot anticipate – with which the very effective finish is protected from any do-gooders. This sentimentalism is a bit dreamy. Because “revolution is but a feeling“. Pasolini docet.

One more world by Luigi Pane approaches with the freshness of the first work the ever-current themes of intercultural dialogue and community ties, renouncing to flatten itself into noir or gangster movie, to become a complex container and a young tale.

