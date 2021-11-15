News

One Night Only, all about Adele’s special concert

Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

A special concert: the performance by Adele at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles it was broadcast on Sunday evening by the US television station CBS. In the stalls, a crowd of VIPs not laughing, from Drake to Selena Gomez, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Melissa McCarthy and many others.

The concert, renamed One Night Only, he saw Adele take the stage after a 6 year musical break, with divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in between. The 33-year-old British artist followed a lineup of 10 songs, with a perfectly calibrated mix of early hits, from Hello (opening) a Rolling in The Deep, plus new excerpts from his album 30, now very close to release. Among the new hits, to mention Easy On Me And I Drink Wine.

Adele’s night

CBS Photo Archive

More fascinating than ever, swaddled in a black mermaid dress, with hair gathered in maxi bun and sparkling gold earrings, Adele bewitched her audience and, during the performance, she said that she was the first time her son Angelo, 9, saw her in concert. Hence his irrepressible emotion.

Then the romantic surprise: singing Make you feel my love, Adele she “helped” a young man to make a spectacular marriage proposal to his girlfriend, present at the concert (and incredulous, of the successful surprise series).

Accompanying the musical performance is aface-to-face interview with the queen of American TV Oprah. On this occasion Adele also opened up about her private life, telling of how she still blindly trusts her ex-husband, “the most stable man I’ve ever known”. And of how she is in love with current boyfriend Rich Paul, sports attorney who – in Adele’s words – «is incredibly intelligent, ironic like few others».

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Adele as Meghan Markle: confesses to Oprah Winfrey

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno37 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The Son, The Story of Lisey Julianne Moore

October 2, 2021

Binance will spend 100 million euros in France to develop the European crypto ecosystem

2 weeks ago

The Tragedy of Macbeth – New teaser for Joel Coen’s film

4 weeks ago

TV programs tonight Tuesday 9 November 2021: Live TV movies programming and schedules

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button