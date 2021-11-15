One Night Only, all about Adele’s special concert

A special concert: the performance by Adele at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles it was broadcast on Sunday evening by the US television station CBS. In the stalls, a crowd of VIPs not laughing, from Drake to Selena Gomez, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Melissa McCarthy and many others.

The concert, renamed One Night Only, he saw Adele take the stage after a 6 year musical break, with divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in between. The 33-year-old British artist followed a lineup of 10 songs, with a perfectly calibrated mix of early hits, from Hello (opening) a Rolling in The Deep, plus new excerpts from his album 30, now very close to release. Among the new hits, to mention Easy On Me And I Drink Wine.

More fascinating than ever, swaddled in a black mermaid dress, with hair gathered in maxi bun and sparkling gold earrings, Adele bewitched her audience and, during the performance, she said that she was the first time her son Angelo, 9, saw her in concert. Hence his irrepressible emotion.

Then the romantic surprise: singing Make you feel my love, Adele she “helped” a young man to make a spectacular marriage proposal to his girlfriend, present at the concert (and incredulous, of the successful surprise series).

Accompanying the musical performance is aface-to-face interview with the queen of American TV Oprah. On this occasion Adele also opened up about her private life, telling of how she still blindly trusts her ex-husband, “the most stable man I’ve ever known”. And of how she is in love with current boyfriend Rich Paul, sports attorney who – in Adele’s words – «is incredibly intelligent, ironic like few others».

