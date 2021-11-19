Tech

one-of-a-kind model dedicated to a “celebrity”, unique details on board

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee


At the Los Angeles Motor Show, Barbie’s electric Fiat 500, a one-off designed by Mattel, received great admiration.

Barbie’s Fiat 500e (Photo LaPresse)

On the occasion of the Los Angeles Auto Show there is also room for tuning models and Barbie’s electric Fiat 500 certainly deserves some attention among the most bizarre. Made by toy company Mattel, it took ten weeks to manufacture, starting with the model that was scaled to the CAD files. The Barbie Car is a full-fledged, full-size, two-seater car based on the Fiat 500e to which a number of bizarre details have been added.

Details of the unique piece

Barbie Car
Barbie’s Fiat 500e (Photo LaPresse)

These include star-shaped headlights and taillights, rainbow-patterned rims, 3D printed and hand painted, but what stands out the most are the gull-wing doors, the large spoiler and a fake exhaust in the shape of a star. In the passenger compartment most of the elements have remained intact, those typical of the 500, but the upholstery is pink, as are the plush headrests and the dashboard, in addition to the writing Barbie on the steering wheel.

Under the body hides the engine of the 500 electric weakened to 111 hp and 200 Nm of copy. According to reports from the manufacturers the battery allows this car an autonomy of about 160 km. But these are data that matter little, since this unique example will not go on sale and will probably end up in the Mattel museum.

Among the many famous and sporty models, including concept cars and cars that will soon invade their streets, the Barbie’s Fiat 500 it is certainly one of the most photographed at the Californian kermesse. A provocation created by Mattel for the occasion and with the intention of promoting the other Barbie Extra Car, on sale in toy stores, and the new doll that will arrive on the market, Barbie EXTRA.

Source link

