one of her robbers attacks her “It’s provocation”

Yunice Abbas is one of twelve men involved in the 2016 Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris. And the least we can say is that he doesn’t seem to have any regrets…

The case was relayed all over the world. In 2016, while she was in Paris for fashion week, Kim Kardashian is the victim of a terrible robbery. The famous reality TV star was tied up and locked in the bathroom, while several hooded men broke into his hotel room. They left with approximately $10 million in jewelry.

Yunice Abbas has no regrets

Twelve men have been arrested and charged in connection with this case. Among them, Yunice Abbas. After spending 22 months behind bars, he was released following health issues. And the least we can say is that he doesn’t seem to be really remorseful. Indeed, it is via an interview for Vice and relayed by New York Post that he returned to this case. Thus, when asked if he regrets, the man exclaimed:

Since she was throwing money, I was there to collect it, and that was it. Guilty ? No I do not care.

You will have understood it, Yunice Abbas does not hesitate to lashing out at Kim Kardashian. So he accuses her show off your wealth on social media. “They should be a bit more discreet about people who can’t afford it. For some, it’s provocation,” he continues.

“Of course, she must have been traumatized”

Moreover, Yunice Abbas admits that it was thanks to social networks that he discovered, with his accomplices, that the star had a large collection of jewelry. And it is also thanks to social networks that they were able to follow all his actions.

If Yunice Abbas is not really compassionate towards his victim, he understands however that this one could have been traumatized. “You don’t come out unscathed. Of course, she must have been traumatized,” he said. Words that should make a lot of ink flow.

And you what do you think ?