one of his dealers sentenced to 11 years in prison! • NBRAP

He had pleaded guilty. Ryan Michael Reavis, one of the dealers who supplied the drugs to Mac Miller, was sentenced to 11 years in prison…

Ryan Michael Reaves, one of the men convicted of Mac Miller’s death was sentenced on Monday April 18 to 131 months in prison – just under 11 years – for his role in delivering the rapper pills containing fentanyl which led to his fatal overdose in 2018. The 39-year-old man, a native of West Los Angeles but based in Lake Havasu, Arizona, since 2019, had been arrested in November 2021, and had pleaded guilty at trial (in 2021) to supplying fentanyl. He demanded 5 years in prison. Federal court in Los Angeles delivered its verdict after jurors read a statement from Mac Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, which discussed the rire “infectious and radiant” of her son, and who explained that he would never have used the drug if he had known that it contained fentanyl: “He wanted to live and he was excited about the future”, she declared in particular .. Text messages revealed by the prosecutor during the trial also revealed that the accused continued to sell drugs almost a year after the tragic death of Mac Miller, but above all that he was aware that counterfeit pills circulated and continued to kill consumers.

2 other individuals have also been charged. Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood, who pleaded guilty to the drug distribution charge and is awaiting sentencing. He is the one who instructed Ryan Reavis to knowingly supply the counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to Mac Miller. Finally, the case of Cameron Pettit, 30, from West Hollywood, is in progress. The latter is the one who made the delivery to the rapper who died at 26 years old. Note that Ryan Reaves risked up to 20 years in prison and lifelong judicial follow-up, the same sentence as his friend, Stephen Westwood, but saw his criminal sanction reduced thanks to his collaboration with the Californian justice.

A Mc gone too soon

As a reminder, the rapper was found unconscious at his home in Fernando Valley on September 7, 2018. When his assistant discovered him, the young man had already died of cardiac arrest. His disappearance following his painful breakup with Ariana Grande, only a few months before. The autopsy results confirmed the presence of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system. Malcolm James McCormick aka Miller had released 6 studio albums throughout his career, including Swimming in 2018, for which he was posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award.