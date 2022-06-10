One of horror and another of multiverses renew the local movie billboard

The commercial billboard of the City is renewed this week with two premieres: a horror film with dark twins as protagonists and a family drama crossed by a multiverse of crazy possibilities.

The first is “Gemelo Siniestro”, a thriller by Taneli Mustonen, one of those that always attracts the teenage audience that likes to get a good scare.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree. The story begins after a tragic accident that claims the life of one of Rachel’s (Palmer) twins and her husband Anthony (Cree); so, they move to the other side of the world with their surviving son and the hope of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

It’s that as Rachel’s hold on Elliot grows stronger, so does the villagers’. Rachel’s painful bereavement threatens to tear the family apart. Anthony is a famous author and returns to his small hometown as a prodigal son. He easily reverts and blends into his childhood community while Rachel struggles with her new surroundings. Elliot is not old enough to understand death and questions the brother he left underground, as he happily explores his vast new environment and relaxes into his new surroundings with ease, perhaps too well. Rachel finds a new friend in the town’s outcast widow, Helen (Barbara Marten), sharing her non-native status in the close-knit community. But Rachel will soon discover the truth behind Helen’s rejection…

“At its core, ‘Sinister Twin’ is a story about how living in denial can ultimately crush you. How protecting your loved ones can end up hurting them more. The most destructive prison is the one you build around yourself, and yet inside it, you can still be happy. If that’s not pure horror, I don’t know what is”, says the director, Mustonsen, a Finnish filmmaker known for another horror film, “Lake Bodom”.

A multiversal family adventure

The other premiere of the week is the independent circuit’s favorite of the season: “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time,” a wacky proposition that begins with an earthy premise, a woman, Evelyn Wang, trying to keep her business afloat.

Wang is played by Hong Kong movie star Michelle Yeoh, and she begins the film trying to check her taxes on Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis), a ruthless tax accountant, and to maintain good relations with her loved ones. Along the way, Evelyn will discover that she has the power to travel through multiple universes, which leads her on an exotic, fun and thoughtful adventure within the amazing and mysterious multiverse in which we live and don’t know it.

Written and directed in a playful and explosive style by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Daniels” sci-fi adventure film follows this exhausted and frustrated Chinese immigrant trapped in an adventure that tests her that the multiverse exists and that she is the only one capable of stopping a terrible evil that is about to happen in all the versions where life takes place. Confused and fearful, the woman begins to access different versions of herself, whether it is a professional chef, a martial arts expert or a famous opera singer, from which she can obtain the best abilities of her to be able to protect the infinite dimensions of the universe.

But at the heart of all the craziness and universal relativism, this is a film about family relationships, the ability to forgive, accept and overcome trauma, and the recovery of faith.