One of Jean Alain Rodríguez’s lawyers announces departure from the former attorney’s defense team

Santo Domingo, DR.

Francisco Franco, one of the lawyers that make up the defense body of Jean Alain Rodríguez, announced this Wednesday his departure from the team that since June 2021 has worked in the defense of the former prosecutorwho is accused of directing a network of administrative corruption while he was in charge of the Attorney General’s Office.

The information shared on their social networks, through a letter, does not specify the reason for leaving, although it asks that the presumption of innocence and due process in favor of the former prosecutor and all citizens.

“Through this statement, I am pleased to make public my departure from the team of lawyers that make up the defense of former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez.

He augured the greatest success for both the former prosecutor and the bar that assists him in defending the principle of innocence that assists him, ”says the letter with his signature dated September 14, 2022.

The Public Ministry has called this supposed network of corruption that headed by the former attorney as Operation Medusa.

Last July, the Specialized Attorney for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) filed a formal accusation against the former attorney and 40 other individuals and 22 companies.

The file has a volume of 12,274 pages and details various acts of corruption that, according to testimonies, the former prosecutor committed. One of these was supposedly request 20% to the different contractors for the construction of Las Parras prison or the “New Victory”. In addition to paying for trips with money from the Attorney General’s Office, among other crimes.

For the case, he is in prison, in addition to the former prosecutor, the former director of Information Technology and Communication of the Public Ministry, Javier Alejandro Forteza Ibarra; the former administrative director, Jonathan Joel Rodríguez Imbert, and Alfredo Alexander Solano Augusto, former administrative deputy director.

Jenny Marte Peña, former head of Projects, is under house arrest, as is the former deputy administrative director Altagracia Guillén Calzado, as well as Rafael Antonio Mercedes Marte, former director of Accounting.

The process is also followed against the former adviser Miguel Jose Moya to whom an economic guarantee of one million pesos was imposed in the form of a contract with an insurance company, exit impediment and periodic presentation.

Also involved in the Medusa Case is Rafael Stefano Canó Sacco, the former chief of staff of former attorney Rodríguez Sánchez, arrested in Spain last year and requested to be handed over to the Dominican Republic.