One of Mac Miller’s dealers sentenced to 11 years in prison

One of Mac Miller’s dealers was sentenced to ten years and eleven months in prison on Monday. Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, has been found guilty for his involvement in the death of the American rapper, who tragically disappeared in September 2018 when he was just 26 years old. Investigators suspect Mac Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died after snorting counterfeit oxycodone pills. These actually contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. Court documents showed Ryan Michael Reavis agreed to sell these oxycodone pills, unaware they were counterfeit, cocaine and Xanax.

The “Donald Trump” singer’s mother spoke during the trial. “My life became dark the moment Malcolm left this world. Malcolm was my life, more than a son. We had a deep, special and irreplaceable bond. We talked almost every day about everything – his life, his projects, his music, his dreams […] He would never knowingly take a fentanyl pill, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” she said.

“This is not just an ordinary drug case. Someone died and a family will never get their son back,” said Ryan Michael Reavis. “My family would be devastated if it was me. They would never be okay, never really recover. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m lucky because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel bad. My point of view has changed. My heart has changed,” he said.