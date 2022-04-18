One of the babies of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez dies – Sun Sentinel

Soccer idol Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Monday, April 18, that one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodríguez had died. The announcement was made on his Instagram account, where he has 427 million followers.

In the Instagram account CR published the following:

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”, reads the message signed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez.

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese professional soccer player who plays as a striker for Manchester United in the English Premier League, and the model and businesswoman Georgina Rodríguez announced at the end of October 2021 that they would have twins. Both confirmed the news on their social networks, where they shared the image of the babies’ ultrasounds.

Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins 👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love, we can’t wait to meet you, ”reads the news on Rodríguez’s Instagram account, where he has 36.7 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the father of four children, and now with the birth of the baby, of five children: The eldest, Cristiano Jr. is 11 years old; the twins Eva and Mateo, born from a surrogate; and little Alana Martina, the footballer’s first daughter together with Rodríguez. The couple have not announced the name of the newborn.

This note will be supplemented. Check back for updates.