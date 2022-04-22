One of the best Android RPGs is free for a limited time

Share

Hurry up! You can get one of the best RPG games on the Play Store for free, but only for a limited time.

In the Google Play Store you can find a wide variety of games, both free and paid, and from time to time the developers of the latter they offer them for free so that a greater number of users can try them and thus increase its popularity in the Google application store.

Today is one of those days, because you have the opportunity to get one of the best Android RPG games totally freeyes, remember that this offer has a limited duration so hurry up and download this title on your mobile before it goes back to its original price.

Get Evertale, one of the most popular RPGs on the Play Store, totally free, but only for a limited time

Today you can download, completely free of charge, Evertale, one of the best RPG games on Google Play, since we are talking about a title that has been downloaded more than 5,000,000 times and has a score of 4.6 out of 5 in the app store of the great G.

Evertale is an open world RPG set in a fantasy world in which you will have to capture, train and evolve over 180 monsters and heroes to form a battle team that is capable of freeing Erden’s world from an ancient curse called Pandemoniuma veil of evil that descends every 100 years.

In this game you will be able to travel through the 6 regions of Erden, each of which has its own unique monsters to capture, in which you can get legendary weapons, accessories and equipment to improve your heroes and thus, defeat your opponents.

Evertale is a paid game, with no ads or in-app purchases, that It normally has a price of 0.50 euros and now you can get it totally freebut only for a limited time.

