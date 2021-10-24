one of the best films of the year arrives digitally

From today 15 September it arrives in digital exclusive for the Italian market Pig, directorial debut by Michael Sarnoski starring the great Nicolas Cage in what is already one of the most striking and acclaimed films of the year.

Available for digital purchase on platforms Apple TV, Chili, iTunes, Google Play Film, Youtube, Prime Video, Rakuten TV and Timvision, Pig who has received 97% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes website: Nicolas Cage, author of a sublime acting performance, plays the role of Rob, a man who for unknown reasons lives as a hermit in the wilds of Oregon. Solitary, not very talkative and a great truffle hunter, he spends the day alone in the company of his beloved domestic pig. When some unscrupulous people kidnap his loyal curly-tailed friend, Rob must return to flee the woods, return to Portland, face his past, and close the bills he had left unfinished.

Like a John Wick in cupio dissolve in which the frenetic action from the choreography of Asian origin has given way to a gray melancholy, shaggy and clothed in rags, and almost a kind of unpredictable and unexpected spiritual and funereal sequel to Ratatouille from Pixar, Pig represents the great return of Nicolas Cage to his highest levels ever, those glimpsed of it The color that came from space and here again happily established. Sarnoski’s directorial debut is an unexpectedly tragic film, a work of unexpected and surprising turns and an unspoken anger, which like the recent and unfortunately passed unnoticed Funny Face it seems that it can never emerge or explode because it is held back by a meek and contemplative direction interested in silence, in the realization of the facts and in the reactions triggered by the progressive awareness of the characters.

