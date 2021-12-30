One of the best keyboards in the world is back on super offer

In a few years, technological evolution has reached a level that makes desktop computers overabundant for various applications. For example, those who until a few years ago used a PC or Mac mainly to write in Word or curate a presentation in PowerPoint, can now do so with smaller footprint and cost with a laptop or tablet.









In short, tablet or laptop you prefer, there are many operations that previously required a fixed location and that can now be carried out on the move. And if there is a place that is used more than others for writing, it is better to equip yourself with external keyboard and mouse, certainly more comfortable than the tools made available by a laptop or, even more so, by a tablet. By doing this, wrists and fingers are less fatigued and ergonomics are improved, typing is more precise and, above all, the keyboard and touchpad of the laptop. they last longer because they are consumed less. And those who often find themselves typing in front of a screen would do well to choose a quality external mouse and keyboard. And if they are discounted, even better.

Logitech MX Keys keyboard, technical characteristics

There Logitech MX Keys keyboard, you can guess from the price, it is a high-end product. Consequently its features are top notch, starting with the compatibility which is one of the main aspects to consider when approaching an article like this: MX Keys can be used with Apple products, therefore Mac or iPad, Windows computers and tablets, but it is also compatible with Linux systems.

The other aspect that sets the Logitech MX Keys keyboard apart from the competition is the ability to connect it to the at the same time three different devices: after pairing them, just press one of the three dedicated keys to switch in the blink of an eye to writing to another device. Through the Logitech Options app, then, it is possible to reprogram all the keys and key combinations for each app installed on the computer (Mac and Windows, it does not work on Chrome OS).

For the rest, Logitech MX Keys is a wireless keyboard with backlit keys membrane type, therefore rather silent while writing and at the same time with a really high-level feeling when pressing the keys, premium, one might say. It’s a keyboard full size, then with the handy numeric keypad to the right of letters, vowels and directional keys.

It uses Bluetooth to connect to devices, and consequently has a built-in battery that guarantees them autonomy that according to Logitech can arrive up to 5 months with the backlight off. In more realistic terms and with average use, the two weeks on one charge are within reach.

Logitech MX Keys keyboard, the Amazon offer

The Logitech official site offers the MX Keys, one of its better keyboards, at a price of 114.99 euros, which is by no means low even taking into account the undeniable quality of the product.

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Keys keyboard at a discount 69.99 euros (-45 euros, -39%), therefore at just over half of the official list price: the offer, therefore, is “super”, and the tempting opportunity.