One of the best known IPTV apps could disappear

Another IPTV application that goes down: CucoTV has been removed from GitHub at the request of Sky.

CucoTV is one of the applications IPTV most popular in its category. However, the service is facing one of the most difficult times in its history.

As revealed in TorrentFreak, CucoTV has been removed along with its GitHub repository at the request of the giant Skyalleging that the platform illegally hosted content.

Currently, the project’s GitHub repository is no longer accessible, and you can read that the repository has been removed for violating the Digital Age Copyright Act or DMCA, for its acronym in English.

Goodbye to CucoTV: the project repository has been removed from GitHub

CucoTV had become the preferred option for thousands of people to consume content without having to pay for a subscription to Netflix, HBO, Sky or any of the platforms available today. Something with which, of course, these types of companies did not agree.

Has been Sky the one in charge of requesting the removal of the application from GitHub, and today both the repository and the project page –also hosted on GitHub– are no longer accessible.

In the past, Sky It has already tried to ruin the work of the CucoTV developers, although in that case GitHub decided to ignore the company’s requests.

This time it has been different. Sky’s request indicates that CucoTV has aired series owned by Sky TV UK such as Gomorrah without having the necessary distribution and exploitation rights.

Therefore, It is no longer possible to download CucoTV from its official repository. People who already have the app downloaded on their devices can probably continue to use it without too much trouble. However, those who intend to install the application should know that currently existing distribution sources are no longer officialwith the risks that this may entail.

