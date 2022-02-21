One of the best Realme 5G phones of 2021, at a minimum price

The screen is usually the element that first makes us fall in love when opting for a new smartphone or another. In this case, it will be easy for us to fall for the charms of the GT Neo 2 as soon as we appreciate its elegant design presided over by a screen 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, at a screen density of 398 pixels per inch and protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 standard. It has a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, which also improves color and contrast with HDR10+ and reduce flicker with DC Dimming.

Our pick for today is Realme GT Neo 2 a fairly new 5G terminal (launched in September 2021) that you can get today at an irresistible price for everything it offers.

Integrates the flagship processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5Gbased on energy-efficient 7nm process technology, combined with a 3.2 GHz Prime Core A77 to quickly launch and run all those demanding applications and games even with minimal battery charge.

Powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, the GT Neo 2 also features all-new stereo speakers with excellent sound quality for crisp, clear audio. From watching movies to listening to music, in any situation you can enjoy a more immersive experience.

It integrates a Dual SIM slot, so you will not be able to expand the capacity by means of an SD card, although the model on offer has 128 GB of ROM (and 6 of RAM).

Great alternative to play video games

As is often the case with most terminals designed with mobile gaming in mind, this Realme GT Neo 2 incorporates the GT 2.0 modewhich is designed to optimize your gaming experience by offering a massive boost to CPU performance and touch sampling rate up to 600Hz.

Prepared for great gaming sessions, without this resulting in excessive overheating, it includes vapor chamber coolingwith a massive 4,129mm² Stainless Steel Plus plate in an 8-layer cooling structure with diamond thermal gel in the CPU that makes sure the temperature stays at acceptable levels so it doesn’t affect framerate in-game.

To quickly return to action, inside there is a huge 5,000mAh battery, which would be equivalent to 33 hours of calls, 88 hours of music playback, 8 hours of games or 24 hours of video playback. Although it will cost to drain it, it also incorporates fast charging with Realme’s 65W SuperDart charger. According to data provided by the company itself, this could mean up to 100% charge in 36 minutes.

Of course, a camera could not be missing at the height of the average performance of this terminal. In this case we have a triple main camera module 64 MP macro camera 4 cm and large chamber 8MP wide angle. The front one may fall short, since it is “only” 16 MP.

Available in three different colors, the model on sale is perhaps the most solemn of the options, but also the most elegant. The Black Neo color is today at a price of 359 euros on Amazonwell below its 449 euros recommended price.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.