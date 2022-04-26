One of the best recent space horror movies is on Netflix and it’s as claustrophobic as it is thought-provoking.

It went somewhat unnoticed at its premiere in 2017, but you have the opportunity to recover ‘Life’, a notable horror film in space that does not hide its references: the long shadow of ‘Alien’ is projected on this production that you can now see or see again on Netflix. Mutations, otherworldly creatures, claustrophobia, and astronauts dropping like flies. Everything we like.

The film tells us how six members of the crew of the International Space Station are euphoric: they are going to collect, for the first time in history, evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. But this life form will prove to be more intelligent than they expected. And much more aggressive. Soon, the crew is caught in a game of cat and mouse against an increasingly powerful entity.

Without a doubt, one of the great attractions of ‘Life’ is the meticulousness with which it describes space work and the realism with which the scenarios are designed. In that space, the threat is much more terrifying, and ‘Life’ even dares to launch some suggestive ideas about our colonizing role in space and how our hypothetical encounters with other species should work.

All this is punctuated by an excellent cast in which Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson and Hiroyuki Sanada stand out. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, infinitely more intoned than in the failed ‘Morbius’, thanks above all to the meticulous script of Rhett ReesePaul Wernick, regular collaborators in the scripts of franchises such as ‘Deadpool’ or ‘Zombieland’. A film of suspense and horror in zero atmosphere to remind us that if we are alone in the galaxy… almost better.