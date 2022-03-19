One of the best-selling smartwatches only costs 40 euros, and it is neither Xiaomi nor Samsung nor Huawei

On Amazon it is one of the smart watches that has garnered the highest sales in the last month.

Among the best smartwatches on the market we have renowned brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi or Huawei, but sometimes others slip in among the best sellers, as is the case with Blackview. Chinese smartphone manufacturer has a larger catalog the one we know, among which we have headphones, chargers and even smart watches like this Blackview X1 that it collapses today to 39.99 euros. It is a watch very similar to the Amazfit T-Rex on the outside.

It is the second best-selling watch on Amazon behind other unknown IDEALROYAL watches, and it does not surprise me because for that price there are not many things better and more complete than this Blackview X1. With this offer, in addition to save 20 euros, they give you an extra strap. Blackview’s motto for its range of watches is “better but not more expensive” alluding to the fact that launching a new model should not increase its starting price.

Know more: Blackview X1

Buy the Blackview X1 for 39.99 euros (RRP €59.99 )

This Blackview X1 has a panel 1.3-inch Full Color high resolution protection coated Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The body is made of metal and has a soft-touch silicone strap. The battery is one of its strengths to use it as a watch only, because without Bluetooth activated it will last us about 45 days (10 days with this active connectivity).

we have several integrated sport modes, among which outdoor running, mountaineering, rowing machine, cycling, hiking, etc. In terms of functions, this Blackview X1 provides us with notifications for calls, social networks, messages and messaging appsset alarms and monitor our 24 hour heart rate.

Know more: Blackview X1

is a device waterproof that withstands pressure up to 5 ATMor what is the same as a dive until 50 meters deep. Its battery, although durable, must be charged. For this we have a charger cable with special pins for this Blackview watch. With any wall adapter you can give it energy.

The design is very well done. We usually see watches from Chinese firms with quite exaggerated sizes, which do not look good on our wrists at all, but this Blackview X1 is quite compact for everything it offers us and for the price it has today.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!