Fitbit’s smartwatch is discounted at Amazon. If you are looking to monitor your sports activity, it is one of the best options.

One of the Smart Watches of Fitbit is at your fingertips for only 149 euros thanks to this offer from Amazon. The Fitbit Versa 3 have 80 euro discountalthough only for a limited time.

Fitbit is one of the referring companies in the world of sports monitoring and you have the opportunity to take one of their watches at a discount. This sports smartwatch It has been designed to accompany you during your exercise sessions, offering all kinds of information that will help you improve. We tell you all its characteristics.

Buy the Fitbit watch at a discount

The Fitbit Versa 3 arrives with a sporty and elegant design, with rounded edges that give it a characteristic aesthetic. It is a recognizable device. It also has a full color screenit is not small at all and will allow you to see all the content without difficulty.

In its rear it incorporates different sensors, it will be able to measure your heart ratealso estimate the VO2 maxthe ground contact time balancethe stride length, vertical proportioneven stress-related metrics. Keep in mind that it has been expressly to measure sports activity, it does so accurately.

You won’t have to worry about the charger, Fitbit’s watch promises up to 6 days of battery life. Also, in an emergency you can recover up to 1 hour of use in just 12 minutes. When you get used to fast charging you can’t go back.

It also has Wifi, microphone And till NFC. Thanks to this last feature you will be able to pay with it, you won’t even have to take your mobile out of your pocket. This Fitbit Versa 3 lacks nothing.

You can receive at home quickly and safely one of the best smartwatches for athletes. The Fitbit Versa 3 is a sure hit. But be careful, this discount of 80 euros will only be available for a limited time, if you are interested, do not think about it too much.

