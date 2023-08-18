One of the biggest music festivals in Europe begins: in Sziget, Hungary

The six-day Sziget festival, Hungary’s biggest music festival, starts this Thursday and organizers expect more than 100,000 visitors. Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish and David Guetta will be part of the poster for this year’s edition.

visitors of Sziget Festival 2023 They arrive with their backpacks well loaded and their tents.

Largest music festival in Hungarywhich runs for six days, opens this Thursday and organizers say More than 100,000 visitors are expected.

The organization of the event has been complicated not only by the torrential rains in recent days, but also by the uncertain financial climate in recent months.

Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish and David Guetta They will be part of the poster for this year’s edition.

As part of the innovations, the festival will have modern toilets and an eco-friendly substance will be sprayed on the soles to avoid concerns about dust particles.

Tamas Kadar, manager of Sziget Zert, is pleased that, After years of pandemic and war, things are finally back to normal for the festival,

“In terms of ticket sales, we expect a higher number of visitors than last year as there was a big jump last year after two years of no visitors,” he says.

Organizers had bad news and good news for festival-goers.

on this occasion It will not be possible to bathe in the Danube, but you can enjoy the menu at reasonable pricesSince restaurants will be obliged to have at least one dish that does not cost more than 6 euros.