One of the darkest productions of Guillermo del Toro has already landed on Netflix

In the aftermath of a family tragedy, a writer is unable to choose between the love of her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious stranger. (Warner Bros.)

The Mexican director, screenwriter, producer and novelist William of the Bull links his filmography with productions within diversity of genres such as horror, fantasy and science fiction. In this list you will find the crimson peaka film that has just landed in Netflix.

The scarlet ridge is an American, Mexican and Canadian fantasy, gothic, suspense, drama and romance film written by del toro Y matthew robbins. This 2015 production reveals that in 19th-century England, a writer named Edith, the daughter of a wealthy American businessman, finds herself torn between an affair with her childhood friend, a sinister marriage to Sir Thomas, and falling into temptation. with a stranger.

Mia Wasikowska is Edith Cushing in “Crimson Peak.” (Warner Bros.)

Therefore, in an attempt to escape the ghosts of the past, when he least expects it, he finds himself in a house that breathes, bleeds and remembers (literally and metaphorically). A mansion with a terrifying past that Sir Thomas’s family has in Cumbria, in the north of England.

The film is starring Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Jessica Chastain (Crossing stories), charlie hunnam (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) Y Jim Beaver (the alley of lost souls). It was produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Jessica Chastain in “Crimson Peak.” (Warner Bros.)

Edith begins to see some terrifying red ghosts throughout the mansion and from there several events are triggered that will stun the young American that lead her to explore the mansion and collect clues, discovering that Thomas previously married three rich women who were mortally poisoned by their inheritances.

She realizes that, like the previous women, she is also being poisoned through the tea she drinks. In addition, she also discovers that her husband and her sister Lucille have had a long-term incestuous relationship, resulting in a sick baby that died due to her congenital problems.

“Crimson Peak” is a 2015 production, directed by Guillermo del Toro and Matthew Robbins. (Warner Bros.)

the crimson peak received both positive and negative reviews. Received a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical expression that reads, “Crimson Peak delivers entertaining if slightly light-hearted fun fueled by a delightfully creepy atmosphere and director Guillermo del Toro’s brilliant craft for unforgettable visions.” Even Stephen King recommended this film that is also in the catalog of Prime Video.

