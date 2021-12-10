One of the fathers of Bitcoin discovered: at stake the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto and several million in Bitcoin

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright had to defend himself against a lawsuit brought by the heirs of David Kleiman, his old friend and collaborator with whom he would have created the famous Bitcoin, hiding under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. More than 45 billion euros in Bitcoin at stake, it must be seen if the case wins.

It has been one of the most debated topics of recent years, that of Bitcoin, it is almost always connected to that concerning the legacy of the inventor of the crypto-currency. The manhunt that lasted years, which hides behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, when actually his name is Craig, it has been going on for years and years, with theories that have become more and more imaginative. Almost worse than Banksy, whose identity has been a secret for years now. Here, we are almost at the same level. Almost. This is because now, one of the main “suspects” has the opportunity to prove that he really is who he says he is and to pay the consequences, but also to benefit from it. Craig Steven Wright, this is his name, he won a lawsuit against the heirs of his former collaborator, David Kleiman precisely, on the ownership of a package of 1.1 million Bitcoins believed to come from and owned by Satoshi Nakamoto and among the very first Bitcoins never released to the world. Wright had previously stated, that if he had an advantage in the process, he would have proven himself to be the creator of the cryptocurrency that’s catching on in various categories by now, accessing those Bitcoins.

History repeats itself: Craig Steven Wright declared himself to be Satoshi Nakamoto in 2016, but doubts remained about his claims

The halo of mystery had already been evaporated, for a while, already in 2016, when Australian entrepreneur and computer scientist Craig Steven Wright declared, in an interview with the BBC, that he was Satoshi Nakamoto and that he was behind this false name. The computer scientist to give credit to his words then, signed a message live with the private encryption key associated with the first Bitcoin transaction ever made. But not even this proof has served to remove doubts: according to some, in fact, the signature was the one referring to the second block ever created and not to the first one instead. An American site, however, puts us in front of a pattern: even if the trial did not investigate the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto with an official confirmation, however, he ruled that Craig Steven Wright is the legitimate owner of those 1.1 million Bitcoins. And to him, we owe EVERYTHING.

The huge package of over 1 million Bitcoins. It is worth more than 45 billion euros

In discussion, a huge package of Bitcoins worth 1.1 million, about 45 billion euros. According to what Kleiman’s heirs asked in court, half of that fortune belonged to the deceased relative, who unfortunately passed away in 2013

The process focused on the content of the Bitcoin and not on Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity. The trial ended with Craig Steven Wright’s victory: the huge Bitcoin package remains his.