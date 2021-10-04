One of the first Cardano DEX OccamX launches a DEX demo

In a September 4 press release, OccamX, one of the first decentralized exchanges created for the Cardano ecosystem (ADA / USD), announced the presentation of its DEX demo.

The DEX demo, called the OccamX DEX demo, will also have a working solution to the challenges of the UTXO Cardano competition.

OccamX DEX was created by the Occam.fi team, which is a DeFi ecosystem and is tailor-made for the Cardano ecosystem and supported by several Cardano entities, and IOHK and EMURGO via cFund.

OccamX aims to become the leading DEX solution for Cardano Native Tokens (CNT).

The OccamX DEX demo, the first of its kind, is designed to overcome the demands of the competition to become a fast and efficient DEX on Cardano. The demo will allow users to view and verify two simultaneous swaps in a single transaction on the Cardano ecosystem.

Concurrency is an issue that affects UTXO-based accounting models resulting in technical errors for concurrent transactions performed using smart contracts.

In the press release, Occam.fi’s product manager Max Mironov states:

“We are immensely proud to have reached this important milestone for OccamX, one of the first DEX platforms to be used on the Cardano mainnet. While our current solution introduces some centralized elements, we are rapidly iterating new and fully decentralized solutions to the competition and expect OccamX to be a powerful DEX with a seamless user experience. The liquidity and swaps for Cardano tokens are here ”.

According to the press release, OccamX’s native token will be named OCX and will be obtained by contributing to the Occam.fi ecosystem.

To contribute to the OccamX.fi ecosystem, people can participate in the “delegation to the pOCC stake pool on Cardano”, “provision of liquidity for OCC on UniSwap”, “holding OCC as a native token of Cardano” and “staking of tokens OCC OccamRazer. “

When it comes to delegation to the pOCC, people can delegate ADA (the native token of the Cardano network) to the Stakepool to get the OCX tokens.

OCX tokens earned will be distributed via Yoroi, Daedalus, and ADAlite among other wallets that support ADA staking.