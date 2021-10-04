News

One of the first Cardano DEX OccamX launches a DEX demo

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In a September 4 press release, OccamX, one of the first decentralized exchanges created for the Cardano ecosystem (ADA / USD), announced the presentation of its DEX demo.

The DEX demo, called the OccamX DEX demo, will also have a working solution to the challenges of the UTXO Cardano competition.

OccamX DEX

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

OccamX DEX was created by the Occam.fi team, which is a DeFi ecosystem and is tailor-made for the Cardano ecosystem and supported by several Cardano entities, and IOHK and EMURGO via cFund.

OccamX aims to become the leading DEX solution for Cardano Native Tokens (CNT).

OccamX DEX Demo

The OccamX DEX demo, the first of its kind, is designed to overcome the demands of the competition to become a fast and efficient DEX on Cardano. The demo will allow users to view and verify two simultaneous swaps in a single transaction on the Cardano ecosystem.

Concurrency is an issue that affects UTXO-based accounting models resulting in technical errors for concurrent transactions performed using smart contracts.

In the press release, Occam.fi’s product manager Max Mironov states:

“We are immensely proud to have reached this important milestone for OccamX, one of the first DEX platforms to be used on the Cardano mainnet. While our current solution introduces some centralized elements, we are rapidly iterating new and fully decentralized solutions to the competition and expect OccamX to be a powerful DEX with a seamless user experience. The liquidity and swaps for Cardano tokens are here ”.

According to the press release, OccamX’s native token will be named OCX and will be obtained by contributing to the Occam.fi ecosystem.

To contribute to the OccamX.fi ecosystem, people can participate in the “delegation to the pOCC stake pool on Cardano”, “provision of liquidity for OCC on UniSwap”, “holding OCC as a native token of Cardano” and “staking of tokens OCC OccamRazer. “

When it comes to delegation to the pOCC, people can delegate ADA (the native token of the Cardano network) to the Stakepool to get the OCX tokens.

OCX tokens earned will be distributed via Yoroi, Daedalus, and ADAlite among other wallets that support ADA staking.

Invest in cryptocurrency, stocks, ETFs & more in minutes with our favorite broker,

eToro




7/10

67% of accounts that use CFDs lose money

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
913
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
842
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
787
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
785
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
774
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
772
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
762
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top