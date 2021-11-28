one of the founders of Rockstar Games foresees big changes – Nerd4.life

Jamie King, one of the founders of Rockstar Games, who has long since been out of the company, believes that GTA 6 will have gods big changes compared to the standard formula of the series and will therefore be different from GTA 5 and all other chapters.

According to King the most notable change will be the change in the tone of the series, which may no longer want to satirize America and its citizens, thus becoming more serious. The reason for the new features that will be introduced in the game is simple: the immense success of GTA 5 and, above all, GTA Online.

King: “I wouldn’t be surprised by a change in tone, with the new one being less edgy and fun. I think there is an opportunity for them to do something cheesy, which they have never done. Maybe not even. I repeat: there is a beautiful car that can only be broken with a great deal of effort. Looking at the success of GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2, I believe everything will be fine. But I think culturally, within the company, both Rockstar North and Rockstar New York have blamed the lack of Leslie Benzies and Dan Houser. Yes, things are certainly different.”

Of course King’s words are no longer Rockstar Games’ words. Of course, with his level of knowledge of the company and given his background and his internal contacts, which he will surely have kept, it is difficult not to consider him an interesting source, even when he speculates. For the rest GTA 6 still remains a mystery and will probably be so until the game is presented.