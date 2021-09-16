“One of the greatest hits ever”

Champion last year in the final that saw him opposed to the excellent friend Alexander Zverev, the former number 3 ATP Dominic Thiem was unable to take part in the new edition of the US Open due to an injury suffered at the beginning of the summer, more precisely during the Mallorca Open event, in Soagna.

Having dropped to 8th position in the men’s ranking today, Dominic reached two consecutive finals at Roland Garros and one at the Australian Open, in addition to the two played at the ATP Finals in London. He also clinched the 2019 Indian Wells Masters 1000 trophy when he defeated Roger Federer in the last game.

Thiem: “It was something extraordinary”

Commenting on the recent success of young Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows – the first player from qualifying to secure a Grand Slam title – Thiem said, as also published by the We Love Tennis website: “In my opinion, it was one of the most great successes in the history of women’s sport.

Loading... Advertisements

It was a fantastic ride if you look at the stats. He didn’t lose a single set during the entire tournament run. She came from qualifying and hasn’t even played a tiebreak. It is simply fantastic, it is something that has never been seen before.

Also, the way he plays, his technique, the way he moves, has taken it to a whole new level for the sport in a way… it was fantastic to watch. ” Number 150 in the world before participating in these US Open, Emma quickly climbed to the 23rd step of the WTA at the conclusion of the tournament and is currently the first British tennis player in the ranking: following in the top 100 are the most experienced Heather Watson (59th) and Johanna Konta (66th).

Raducanu had already made headlines at the beginning of the summer, when – as a wildcard – she had managed to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The Toronto-born champion will now attempt a historic qualification for the Finals in Mexico: she is currently 14th in the Race. Photo Credit: the Reformist