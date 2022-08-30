one of the guests betrays the bride and groom

Jennifer Lopez is again united with Ben Affleck in Georgia and has just pushed a rant against one of his guests. More details in this article.

Eighteen years after their breakup and having rebuilt their lives on their own, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obviously never stopped loving each other. They had broken up in 2004, two years after their meeting and their engagement after three months of relationship. Alas, the two stars will never go to the altar and will sadden the crowds by announcing their separation.

But against all odds, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put the pieces back together in spring 2021. Indeed, shortly after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, who had also asked her to marry, J-Lo consoled herself in the arms of her ex, whom she obviously met a little too early.

An obvious flashback

After a first marriage proposal in 2002, Ben Affleck again asked for the hand of his beautiful. And this time, the lovers had every intention of putting the ring on their finger. It was therefore in Las Vegas that they said “yes” to each other last July, in the strictest intimacy. An express marriage but of which the two actors keep a wonderful memory.

Nevertheless, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wanted to renew their vows in the company of their loved ones. It is therefore in Georgia, in the southern state of the United States, that the grand ceremony took place. However, the party was somewhat spoiled by the behavior of one of the guests.

Jennifer Lopez angry

If J-Lo was kind enough to reveal to his fans a small preview of the festivities, like his three splendid dresses that suited him perfectly, other images have circulated on social networks. In effect, a video has been published on the Webin which we can see the interpreter of If You Had My Love serenade her new husband, sitting on a chair.

A precious and intimate moment, which should not have ended up on the Internet, as explained by the mother of Max and Emme in the commentary of a publication by one of her fans:

This video was filmed without our permission. Point bar. And whoever did this exploited a private moment. I don’t understand how you could have obtained these images since we had our guests sign confidentiality agreements and asked them not to share anything about our wedding.

And to specify:

It’s up to us to decide what we share. All the private moments that I want to share with my fans are on my website.

Moreover, that the latter reassure themselves and arm themselves with patience. Jennifer Lopez has promised to post new images from her wedding when she feels “ready”.